Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Big Taissa, Van story?

For those of you who are not aware, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 is a story you will be waiting some time to see. “Qui” will not surface until May 5 but luckily, the folks at Showtime are doing their part to help tide us over!

First and foremost, remember for a moment that in the present-day storyline, it seems as though we are seeing several threads converge. Misty has already interacted with Natalie, and we do think that Van and Taissa are getting set to move in that direction. This is, after all, what a lot of evidence is currently pointing towards!

If you do want to get a few other updates now all about what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the full Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Trapped inside on a snow day, the Yellowjackets revisit the highlights, humiliations and traumas of “Health Class.” Tai and Van help each other kindly rewind, Misty explores joining a classic Cosmic American tribute band, Lisa helps Natalie carp the day, and Shauna gets a pop-quiz on her cookie-reading assignment.

because of the way in which these synopses are written, it is true that a number of things are meant to be cryptic. The Tai – Van line is meant to reference the two looking back at their past. Meanwhile, the team in the snow are probably going to experience a good bit of cabin fever. Also, Shauna is going to be giving birth! That’s what the whole “Health Class” thing is about here. They’ll have to figure out not only how to help her through this process, but also how to care for this baby, even though few of them are going to have any sense of how to do that.

Also, here is your reminder that for now, there is still no clear word on what happens to said baby — we want to be optimistic, but it’s also hard to be with the lack of mention of them in the present!

