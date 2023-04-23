Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: Shauna’s interrogation

As we prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 on Showtime, just how much danger will Shauna be in? Well, it’s enough that the character could be thrown into interrogation, and we will have to see whether or not she can find her way out without going straight to a cell.

We will admit that at times, the whole Shauna – Adam’s murder story is the weakest the show has to offer, mostly because Adam doesn’t seem to have any obvious connection to the wilderness. Also, it is still hard to imagine that the cops are ever going to actually get what they want. You had the super-creepy stuff around Callie, and then the ridiculousness with Randy and the “lotion” close to the end of episode 5.

Yet, through all of this, the promo for episode 6 (airing in two weeks) showed that Shauna will be questioned further about Adam’s death, and we suppose that in theory, it’s possible that she slips up. We just doubt it.

If there is one thing that we’ve learned about Melanie Lynskey’s character over the years, it is just how resilient she really is. We have a hard time thinking that she will suddenly back away from something simply due to the fact that she’s being investigated. We know what Shauna is capable of, and it may be even more than we are currently aware! After all, just remember for a moment the fact that this character probably did even more unspeakable stuff in the past than we’re even aware, and there are a number of other stories to be told when it comes to that. (We know that in episode 6, Shauna may give birth — but we still don’t know what happened to the baby.)

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

