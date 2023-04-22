Yellowjackets season 2 finale: Could a major character die?

As we get closer to the Yellowjackets season 2 finale on Showtime, it would make sense if you were feeling an inevitable sense of dread. This is a dark show where a number of pretty terrible things consistently happen. With that in mind, we don’t think that anyone would be altogether stunned by the notion of a major character being killed off before this season comes to a close.

Of course, it is inevitable that we’re going to lose people in the past, so we almost don’t want to think about that. Instead, why not consider more the possibility that we’re going to lose someone else in the present?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

As you look across the board at some of the various people who inhabit this world, it should be clear that there are a number of possible candidates — and yet, we think the deceased could be someone from within the group of Shauna, Taissa, Natalie, Lottie, Misty, and Van.

What’s the reasoning for that? Well, in between the return of Tai’s sleepwalking and Lottie’s visions, it seems as though the wilderness is calling to the group once more. This could be a supernatural thing; or, it could be the reemergence of shared trauma. Either way, there could start to be this sentiment that a sacrifice could be needed. We already saw Lottie cutting her own hand, and then asking as to whether or not that would be enough. We doubt that it is, and we’re starting to wonder that Travis’ death set off a chain of events where another could follow.

As a matter of fact, is it totally insane to think that by the end of this season, we could conceivably lose everyone? On the surface it may feel that way but in reality, we’re simply just not sure.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Yellowjackets, including other updates as to what lies ahead next

Do you think that a major character could die before we get around to the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







