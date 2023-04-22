Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: Why the long wait?

For those of you who are not currently aware at the moment, we are going to be waiting longer than expected for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6. After all, it is not coming on Showtime next weekend!

So why are we stuck waiting until early May to see the next episode (titled “Qui”) around? Let’s just say that there is a relatively simple reason for it, at least based on some of our estimations at the moment.

For those of you who are not currently aware, filming for season 2 of the show did not actually wrap up until February. What that means is that there was actually a pretty short turnaround between when production wrapped and when the show came on the air. Given that it does take time for episodes to be put together in post-production, this extra week between episodes could allow the post-production team the time necessary in order to ensure that everything is perfect.

Of course…

It also probably helps Showtime to have people subscribed for a little bit longer, since they could check out other shows during the hiatus. We don’t want to act like this one-week break in the action is altogether unusual, either, given that we have seen over the years other programs do something similar in the middle of the season.

Sure, a small break may be frustrating, but remember this — we’ve certainly seen worse breaks right in the middle of a season. This just gives some people a chance to catch up if they are a week or two behind.

Now that we’ve said all of this, did the Yellowjackets producers really have to end this past episode on that Shauna cliffhanger? Now, that we have a lot of questions as to if her baby is going to be okay.

What are you the most excited to see right now entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

