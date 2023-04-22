Yellowjackets season 2 finale: Melanie Lynskey on ‘sad’ storyline

We know that the Yellowjackets season 2 finale is going to be coming on Showtime a little later this spring, but what can we say now?

Well, let’s just put this in fairly simple terms for now: There is a good chance that this episode could put jaws on the ground, and also leave you grabbing for tissues. The whole idea is for this to be emotional, and we tend to think that the writers will lean here and there in that direction.

So do you want to get a few more teases on that now? Well, here is some of what star Melanie Lynskey had to say on the subject to Digital Spy:

“Oh, God, how do I answer this? I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional … It’s a good episode. It’s a really good episode. It’s just… It’s sad. It’s also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it’s crazy.”

There is one thing that stands out in our mind after reading Lynskey’s comments here, and it ties back to what we heard the producers ay earlier this year — we’ve yet to see the most shocking thing transpire yet in the past. Given that most of the team devoured Jackie at the end of the second episode, it makes a little bit of sense now that the writers continue to up the ante and raise the stakes … provided it is in a way that feels believable. So long as the show can continue to tow the line between the supernatural world and reality, we’re going to very-much appreciate what they bring to the table.

Is there anything that you think we could be seeing entering the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

