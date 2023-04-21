Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: Who is Javi’s friend?

Tonight, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 brought us a new mystery, and it’s one that certainly raises for Javi: Who is his friend?

Well, at the end of tonight’s episode, the character finally broke his silence, claiming that his “friend” to him not to come back in a conversation with Coach Ben. However, there was no specificity as to who this friend truly was.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So who could it be? Is it possible that someone who was presumed dead on the plan is actually out there alive? That seems unlikely, since Javi would just refer to her by name. It is certainly possible that we are talking here about someone imaginary — given the amount of time that the character was out in the wilderness, it is fair to think that his mind is totally gone.

Yet, the most interesting scenario here is that there’s someone else out there that the rest of the Yellowjackets have yet to meet — after all, this is someone who could expand the world in some really exciting ways. They would most likely know their way around this world a little bit better, including dealing with some of the conditions. There has to be a reason why this character doesn’t look worse than he does after all of that time.

Ultimately…

This is one of many mysteries that is still out there with the world of this show. Next time, for example, we could have a chance to finally learn a little bit more about Shauna’s baby, which has been a total mystery for the vast majority of the series so far.

Was episode 5 the best one so far? Let’s just say that you can make that argument.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets right now, including other details on what lies ahead

Who do you think Javi’s friend is on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5?

Have any good theories as to what’s going on here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







