Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 return date at Showtime

Following what you see tonight on Showtime, do you want to get a Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 return date?

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so we should just start things off by sharing some of the bad news — while it would be great to get the Melanie Lynskey series back on the air next week, that’s just not happening. Showtime is giving you a week off and within that, episode 6 is currently planned to arrive on Friday, May 7. There is not too much known about that episode yet, save for the fact that the story is titled “Qui.”

So why put this show on break in the middle of the season in the first place? If you do have that question, we more than understand. It is a little bit confusing that we’d find ourselves in this position, but remember this: Showtime actually premiered the show a really short period of time after production wrapped up. Just on the basis of this alone, you can argue that they need some more time in order to wrap up some of the remainder of the season in post-production. If that is the case, could you really blame them? From our vantage point, we certainly couldn’t.

Now it goes without saying, but there are still a TON of answers we want regarding Lottie, Javi, the two timelines, and where all of this is eventually going. In due time, it’d be great to have a little more info … but let’s just say we’ll have to be patient on that for a little while.

Related – Is there a chance that Elijah Wood is going to stick around and be a big part of season 3 coming up?

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 when it comes on the air?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

