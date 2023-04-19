Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Is Elijah Wood in season 3?

Is it crazy to be thinking about a Yellowjackets season 3 at this point in season 2? On the surface, it may be easy to think so.

Yet, we can’t help but think so far ahead when the writers themselves have indicated they have a three-season plan for the drama. This affords us the chance to be able to look more into the future than we’d probably get with a lot of other shows all across the map. We tend to think, for example, that there is already a good plan for a character like Elijah Wood’s Walter, even though he just made his debut this time around.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Wood himself did suggest that his role could be around for a hypothetical season, so we would assume, at least for now, that this is something to keep on your radar:

“I don’t know that [Misty and Walter] will get adversarial — not in this season, at least. Although all those hints certainly suggest that possibility. Who knows where [their relationships] could go? But it definitely crosses into darker territory [this season] than one would initially have imagined it going into.”

The final sentence in there is what personally intrigues us the most, and we say this as someone who has speculated that there is a lot more to this character right now than first meets the eye. We wouldn’t be shocked if he has a larger connection to the Yellowjackets than he has revealed; even if he doesn’t, what would happen if he were to be around someone influential like Lottie? That is something else to wonder, especially coming into this next episode.

How long do you think that this story is going to last for Walter and Misty moving forward on Yellowjackets?

Do you think he will be a part of season 3? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, keep coming back for some other updates.

