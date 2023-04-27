Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Live Double Eviction updates

As so many of you most likely knew entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, this was a more eventful hour than most! This is the Double Eviction, where almost anything could happen in theory at any given moment.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by setting the table and indicating exactly what could be coming up next. We are assuming that Kuzie will be the first person evicted, and that means that Ty, Claudia, Shanaya, Daniel, and Anika would be the five people competing in the next Head of Household. This basically means that it is Ty against the world since those four would and should be eager to get him out. If he doesn’t win either HoH or Veto, he is most likely gone. If he gets HoH, he would be smart to split up the Girly Pop alliance and get out either Claudia or Shanaya — the issue there is that Renee would probably be targeted by the other people in the house more for being a social threat.

Meanwhile, in the event that Ty doesn’t win the Veto, Renee could be a target. The funniest scenario tonight is what happens in the event that Ty wins HoH and then Renee wins Veto — who gets evicted at that point?

Without further ado (and after Kuzie’s eviction), let’s get into what’s next.

Head of Household

This was themed around a whodunnit themed around a murder scene that everyone had to watch in the backyard. Claudia won, making her HoH shortly after having the power recently. Her initial nominees where Anika and Daniel, but would it stay that way?

Veto Competition

Well, this went back for everyone thinking that they would go after Ty. He now has the power, but what will he choose to do with it?

