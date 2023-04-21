Big Brother Canada 11 interview: Hope Agbolosoo on that dance

Last night on Big Brother Canada 11, we saw one of the more memorable evictions of the season. Hope Agbolosoo was sent out of the game, but we went out dancing! He seemed to be such a positive light to a lot of people within the game, but he was also a threat in competitions and Kuzie (who was on the block versus him) has a lot of connections.

So what does Hope have to say about his dance, his time in the game, and so much more? Check out the latest eviction interview below.

Matt & Jess TV – Let’s get right into it — tell about how the plan to dance out the door came together.

Hope – I’ve watched the show, and I’ve seen people go out all sorts of different ways. I’ve seen people cry on their way out, hug on their way out, and storm their way out. But no one has ever danced their way out. So I wanted to leave my mark on the show, and that’s exactly what I did.

We saw you campaigning to stay and yet, you only got one vote versus Kuzie. Why do you think everyone elected to keep her over you?

First of all, the Crown was designed for Kuzie. It was made for Kuzie. That’s who the crown will always be on — Queen Kuzie. So the two Crown members were always going to vote for Kuzie. [With] Renee and Shanaya, [Claudia] had mentioned that I was the target. With them being a trio, they had to go with who the HoH was.

But Ty, my man Ty, I love him so much. I know he voted [to keep me]. I wish I worked with him more. I trusted his instincts.

As someone who was on the block so many times, how did you work to not let that rattle you?

Again, I came on the show to leave my mark. Winning the show was never my goal. I don’t ever want to be forgotten, and I want to do things that people remember. So, I put myself on the block — not once, not twice, but three times. I survived it!

I’m not going to lie: I think that the block was the safest place to be. I know you may have your doubts, but I believe that the block is the safest place to be. You make connections that you would not if you weren’t on the block. It’s a much stronger bond. Me and Kuzie created the alliance [with] me being on the block for her.

If I didn’t put myself in those situations, I truly believe I would not have made it as far into the game as I did. Coming into the game, I knew I was going to be a threat with the way I look and how I perform in comps. So any way to lower my threat level, I would do it — and I did just that.

You mentioned last night to Arisa that you regret not saving Santina. Are there any other game-related regrets that you have?

No. Santina will always be my biggest regret, my biggest mistake. When I picked Anika, it felt to me like a lifetime had gone by in my head. I was going through so many different possibilities where saving Santina worked — but I didn’t know what the future would look like. It was so late in the game and numbers are the only thing that matters. I knew moving forward that I needed the Crown behind me.

Out of everyone left in the game, who did you want to sit next to in the final two?

Queen KUUUUZZZZIIE! (Note: He shouted it in a pretty incredible way.) Kuzie, Kuzie, Kuzie. That’s it.

What surprised you the most about being in the house?

I’m not going to lie. Coming into the house I had to overcome a lot of obstacles, and one of the biggest was not having that support system from my family. Anytime I’m down in life or going through hardships, my family was always there to lift me up. My girlfriend is always there to lift me. The surprising part was how I was able to survive for so long without all that.

I surprised myself by being able to survive 62 days without a reminder from anyone to ‘do me,’ and keep my head up and keep going.

Finally, what are you looking forward to when it comes to being a juror?

Right now, apologizing to Santina first of all, and making sure I’m square with her. From there, just taking in what I just went through. Even though it was so long, it went by so fast. I just want to take a moment to just take in everything that happened in the house and learn from it. Grow from it. That’s it.

(Photo: Global.)

