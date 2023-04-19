Big Brother Canada 11 interview: Santina Carlson on Fatal Feast

On Tuesday night’s Big Brother Canada episode Santina Carlson became the victim of the new Fatal Feast twist, and it feels fair to say it was sudden. Even though she had a little time to campaign, it still wasn’t much won Ty won safety and she was up on the block versus Renee.

So how does she feel about her eviction now, or the unanimous vote that came along with it? Check out some of her thoughts in the latest eviction interview now.

Matt & Jess – Why do you think you are ultimately sitting out here instead of Renee?

Santina – Because I know the house thought of me as a huge competitor, and I had a huge target on my back the day I walked in. There’s no surprise.

Do you think there would be a different outcome if you had a chance to campaign longer?

No. I do not think so.

From your vantage point, did being the first HoH help or hurt your game?

I think it helped my game in the sense of people wanting to work with me, but it also put an even bigger target on my back because it showed how much of a competitor I really am.

Who did you consider to be your closest ally in the house and why?

Oh, that’s a hard question. I would’ve said Ty up until a certain point, but myself. I was the closest person to myself (laughs). I rode it out for myself and I was true to myself. That’s the important thing.

How did you feel when it was revealed that the vote was unanimous?

I knew what was coming. I was not shocked. It was still a little bit emotional because I love BBCAN and I didn’t want to leave.

Had you survived the Fatal Feast, what would your gameplan be? Who did you want to go to the end of the game with?

So if I survived, I would have done my best to get close with Kuzie. Her and I think very much similarly, and she is someone I wanted to sit next to at final two.

What did you learn about yourself through this crazy experience?

I learned that it is okay to be who you are, and it’s okay to be okay with your emotions and who you are inside. You shouldn’t be afraid to show that to the world.

