Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Any new eviction clues?

A brand-new Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Daily hit the internet this morning — but did we learn anything new at all?

Well, we have to say that out of all of the ones that we’ve seen so far this season, this one has to be the one that most resembles a sad trombone. There was literally zero gametalk within it, save for Anika making a joke that Hope may not be around to celebrate her birthday.

Here is where things currently stand — Claudia is Head of Household, and her initial nominees were Ty and Hope. After Ty won Veto, we’re now in a spot where it is Hope versus Kuzie. There’s such an interesting debate to be had here, so why aren’t we seeing that take place? If it is, we’re not seeing it and someone determined that watching a hide-and-seek game on the Dailies would be more entertaining for a lot of us.

There are five people voting this time around, and in the event that Daniel has flipped over to the Claudia / Shanaya / Renee trio (which has certainly been speculated), they will control that vote here. It is easy to argue that Hope is the bigger physical threat, and there is value in keeping him to go up against Ty. However, Kuzie has won multiple competitions in her own right. She’s the bigger strategic threat of the two, but that may also be how she talks her way into staying in the game.

Of course, we’re saying this from an outside position, but we wouldn’t think the vote should be decided at this point. For every player involved, this should be a tough decision since you have to think a lot about 1) who you are most loyal to and 2) who you think is a huge asset moving forward.

What we mostly wonder now is how many regrets there are about keeping Renee over Santina — who, at the very least, could have competed versus Claudia in this HoH.

Related – See more on Santina’s eviction now

If you were playing Big Brother Canada 11 this week, what would you do?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







