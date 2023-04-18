Big Brother Canada 11: Santina Carlson evicted at Fatal Feast

Entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, we knew that we would be seeing the end of Santina Carlson’s game. There were Digital Dailies out there setting the stage for what happened in the Fatal Feast.

What have we heard? That it was a chain of safety, and eventually, it led to Santina not being chosen. This is a big loss, at the very least, for those who like an entertaining game. She brought a lot of conflict and entertainment, and was one of the more competitive people in the house. She also recently won safety from Canada, which is a sign that she is pretty well-liked.

In the end, the big question we had to wonder about was just how this was all going to play out. What were the major events that led to her downfall? How big of a mistake was this for some other players?

Let’s end this article by saying this: We doubt this is the last time we see Santina on reality TV. Regardless of if it is this franchise or somewhere else, she is going to be back.

The biggest surprise that we had here

In the end, it was how methodical the eviction of Santina was. It was clear in advance that some members of The Crown were ready for a chain of safety, and they had a clear thinking that keeping around Claudia, Shanaya, and Renee was going to be better for them. That’s hard to understand since these are three people who are always going to vote together.

Ultimately, what everyone should have realized further is that in keeping Shanaya, Claudia, and Renee out of that library, it was only going to bond them together further. Maybe we’re also just bummed because Santina brought a lot of content to the show.

At the very least…

Everyone who was vulnerable in Santina, Renee, and Ty had a chance to save themselves. Ty got safety, and that’s when the fateful vote came about. Renee and Santina were the impromptu nominees, and that meant Santina was evicted in that way. It was unanimous.

What did you think about Santina’s game throughout Big Brother Canada 11?

