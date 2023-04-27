Big Brother Canada 11: Kuzie Mujakachi evicted?

There are a couple of things to get into when it comes to tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, so where should we start? Well, how about by focusing on the first eviction?

As you saw on last night’s episode, Kuzie was none too pleased about being nominated alongside Anika. She may have gotten too comfortable with Renee as Head of Household, thinking that she was safe. Yet, we also know in her heart of hearts that she realized that she was a threat. (We should also state that she and Renee seemingly mended fences a lot the past couple of days.)

The big problem Kuzie faced throughout campaigning the past couple of days was trying to find a way to get some people on her side for votes. She would need Renee to break the tie, but in order to even get there she would have to find two votes. Ty felt possible, but Daniel, Claudia, and Shanaya not so much. We know that those three could work together with Anika moving forward, so there was little value in them keeping Kuzie around. Based on the latest Digital Daily, it felt like her metaphorical goose here was cooked.

So what actually happened during the episode? Well, we actually had a pretty heated confrontation between Kuzie and Daniel over what she thought was “spineless” gameplay. We get her frustration, but floating is a valid strategy. (Daniel is an actual floater — he is making his moves with intention. He’s not coasting to the end.)

The vote

Ty actually did cast his vote for Anika to go, but it didn’t matter — Kuzie is gone. It was interesting to see her be so supportive of Renee after this week, but they did have a great conversation a little bit earlier.

