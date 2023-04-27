Young Sheldon season 6: Are Georgie, Mandy engaged?

Are Georgie and Mandy engaged? As we prepared ourselves for tonight’s Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18, this was the big question.

Also, go ahead and remember this: We knew even entering this episode that there was a big chance the answer here was “yes.” If you think back to the history that has been established already in The Big Bang Theory, then you know that Georgie gets married multiple times. Doesn’t it make sense that one of them would be to the mother of his child? While he and Mandy have a lot of challenges (including the very basis of their bond being a lie), it is conceivable that both of them would be entering this thinking it is the right move for their family.

The first question entering the episode would be whether or not Emily Osment’s character accepts; from there, it would then come down to more of what the long-term ramifications of this would be. How would it impact the Cooper family?

