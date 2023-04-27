Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to get the Big Bang Theory prequel back after a good hiatus?

Well, without further ado, let’s just embrace the fact that we’ve got some GOOD news to share — season 6 is back in a matter of hours. That means that there are a handful of big things coming, and a lot of it begins with the idea of learning the truth about Georgie and Mandy. If you remember, at the end of this past episode there were questions about whether or not the two are going to be engaged. Isn’t it nice to get a clear answer to that?

To better understand what is coming here, we suggest that you check out the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Little Green Men and a Fella’s Marriage Proposal” – Sheldon wants to search for life on other planets and Mandy answers Georgie’s marriage proposal. Also, Missy is caught between two friends, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So where are things going to be going after this?

We don’t have to make things altogether complicated here, as the plan seems to be to deliver new episodes every week until we get around to the finale. There is no guarantee that we’re going to be seeing a ton of happy moments for some of these characters the rest of the season, as we know that we’re close to some big revelations. In particular, there are questions about whether George is about to cheat on Mary. We also know that Sheldon’s father may be passing away before too long, but that seems to be a story more suited for the seventh season … which may end up being the end of the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

