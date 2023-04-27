Law & Order season 22 episode 20 spoilers: ‘Class Retreat’

Do you want to know what lies ahead on Law & Order season 22 episode 20? There is another installment ahead in “Class Retreat.” So what can we say about it right now? Well, let’s just say that this is a case that could turn personal thanks to one major character in Cosgrove’s daughter.

Want to learn a little more info all about what’s ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full season 22 episode 20 synopsis:

05/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a respected businessman is found murdered, his surprising connection to Cosgrove’s daughter helps the police make a break in the case. Price and Maroun disagree on how to proceed at trial when the defendant’s age brings up legal precedent they must follow. TV-14

It goes without saying, but this episode is going to get stuffed full of a lot of different surprises — and that should really be the case for the rest of the season at the same time. There are only a few episodes left this season and with that in mind, we have to hope that we’re building up to some big changes for some of the characters.

As much as we understand that this show is a procedural, we do think it is important to show growth … and also include a few serialized elements here and there. After all, these will be the things that help to ensure that it can continue to have viewers coming back — and then also separate itself from the rest of the franchise at the same time. This is a delicate balancing act in a lot of ways, and one that it has to hope it achieves. The end result of this case, hopefully, will better set the stage for what the remainder of this season looks like.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to all three Law & Order shows being renewed

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 22 episode 20 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates,

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







