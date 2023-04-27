Succession season 4: Are the Cousin Greg theories unrealistic?

We know that Succession is one of those shows where it is so much fun to sit back and speculate about just about anything and everything, and that is why we’re not shocked by the amount of discourse out there surrounding Cousin Greg. It’s easy to understand it.

While the HBO epic is technically labeled as a drama, you can without fail sit back and find a lot of his comedic leanings throughout. It is dark and satirical, and this is why there is such a push to suggest that Nicholas Braun’s character will end up in charge at the end — even over the likes of Shiv, Roman, and Kendall.

Despite all of this speculation, though, we do think that there are some serious reasons to doubt that this is happening — mostly, the show’s element of realism. Yes, it is true that Succession likes to skewer the world of the rich, but make no mistake that Logan was qualified at his job. They’ve already tried to show that Kendall and Roman don’t quite measure up — why would they then end with someone in charge who is extremely young, inexperienced, and utterly incompetent?

We do think that Greg could fall upwards at the end of the finale, and also end up being so much more valuable to the endgame than anyone thought. Yet, we envision him more an accidental saboteur than a boss. Maybe he comes up with something that accidentally makes him successful elsewhere — that feels more appropriate for Greg. He can find a fortune of his own that he stumbles upon.

As for Waystar Royco, we want to be Team Roman despite everything that we’ve seen — but really, it could take all three Roys to have a fighting chance at that. Can they get on the same page before it’s too late? That’s the big thing to wonder about for now.

