A Million Little Things season 5: Gary and Maggie’s wedding

Once we got about ten minutes into tonight’s A Million Little Things season 5 episode, it was clear it wasn’t looking good for Gary. His cancer was worsening, and one year after becoming a father, it was pretty clear that he was not toing to make it.

Yet, Maggie was still not letting go of hope. Even after Gary had largely accepted that this was likely to be the end for him, she still was trying her best to come up with some other therapies and things that the two could try in the end that his life could be saved. Gary, however, admitted that he wasn’t scared. In a way, he was relieved to learn that he did everything that he could. That was before he learned from Maggie that the program in Mexico City had an opening for him.

Ultimately, he didn’t go down to Mexico because he thought that it would help him; instead, he went to help Maggie. He thought that it would be something to help her feel better about the situation and at the end of the day, she needed it. Or, she thought she did. Right before the flight was set to take off, she realized that what he really needed was to be home with his friends — the same realization that he had previously.

With this decision, we had to anticipate that this would be the end for Gary. Yet, we do think that there are still some big moments coming up. He will die of cancer, but there are a few things that are going to be coming up beforehand. Take, for example, he and Maggie getting married! That is happening!

In the final moments tonight, these two characters had an impromptu ceremony, brought on by a desire for them to spend their last moments together as husband and wife. They have that now.

