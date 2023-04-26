A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 (series finale): The end

As so many of you know at this point A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 is more than just the end of the season; it is the series finale. It is absolutely a hard thing to think about, given that we’ve been on this journey with these characters for such a long time. The last thing we want to do is think about an ending!

Yet, here we are, in a spot where we have to. Many of you may have heard already that the title for the finale is “One Big Thing,” and there is a chance that you have seen the full synopsis for it already: “A tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.”

We know that this is not giving you a lot, but what did you expect? Nobody wants to give away the ending!

Here is what we would assume entering the episode. You are probably going to cry on a few occasions, but there could also be some opportunities to smile and hope. There’s a chance of a time jump, since we think a lot of people out there would like to imagine everyone staying friends for a long time.

Also, remember this

Showrunner DJ Nash has said for a while that the show was always meant to run for five seasons, and we tend to think that the story will get a certain amount of closure because of that. We do hope that he will have another series on the air before too long — even if it’s different from A Million Little Things, we all need shows with this sort of messaging woven in there.

