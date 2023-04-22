A Million Little Things series finale: EP on ‘positive’ ending

The series finale of A Million Little Things is a little over a week away and at this point, we are prepared for just about everything. This is a show full of heart and because of that, we imagine the same will be said for the final moments.

Is it going to be emotional? It feels like you can bank on that, especially with everything that we’ve seen from the series so far. Also, remember what we just saw with Gary realizing that his health is taking a serious turn for the worse.

Even in spite of all of this, though, is there still a chance for a happy ending here? Well, you can’t rule that out. In a new post on Twitter, showrunner DJ Nash had the following to say when asked about Gary’s cancer spreading and the conclusion of the show:

…I promise the series ends on a positive note. But bring tissues.

So, for the time being, consider that your glimmer of hope. It may not be much, but we’re going to be clinging to that over the next little while. At the end of the day, we don’t think that Nash wants everyone to come out of the series feeling incredibly depressed. This is a story about friendship, and that includes people being there for each other in good times and bad. We’ve seen a lot of struggle, but we’ve also seen plenty of smiles.

Now, if only there was a chance to make these next couple of episodes go on forever — this is one of those shows that will be hard to say goodbye to. After all, over time some of these friends start to become your friends when you are watching at home.

