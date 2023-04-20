A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 promo: Will Gary die?

Next week on ABC we’re going to see A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 arrive, and the promo makes one thing clear: This show really wants to make us cry all the way to the bitter end.

If it wasn’t clear before that we’re going to have an emotional ending to this story, isn’t that going to be very-much clear now? It certainly feels that way, as this upcoming episode is going to put us in a position where we’re worried about Gary’s long-term fate. Could he die either next week, or in the series finale? This friend-group has gone through so much already, so why pile more tragedy upon them now? It’s certainly something to be concerned about.

Here’s the real danger for Gary at this point: His cancer has now spread to the other lung. His prognosis is different and because of this, fears are spiking and it’s possible he is starting to lose some hope. Of course, Maggie doesn’t want that to happen, and she will do everything within her power to encourage Gary to keep fighting! Expect a few emotional speeches here for sure.

The promo, luckily, does eventually show James Roday Rodriguez’s character shaving his head and indicating, with his body language alone, that he is better preparing himself for whatever is next. He knows at this point that there may be a rough battle ahead for him, but he is not going to back down from it.

So while we are very-much worried now that Gary will die, we’ll continue to do our best to hold onto some hope. The thing that remains so tricky is how quiet ABC is being, at least at the moment, about the series finale.

