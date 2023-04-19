A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12: Last before finale

As you prepare to see A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 on ABC, do you want to learn a little more on what’s next?

The most important thing that we should say first and foremost is rather simple: We’re gearing up for the series finale. As a matter of fact, it is only two weeks away! There is a lot of drama that you are going to see from start to finish in “Tough Stuff,” and that includes a lot of characters thinking hard about their future.

After all, there is one important thing that you have to think about here, with the biggest one being that endgames are not going to come about on a whim. You will have a chance to see in here stories that build up to the finale, and that means some hard choices. Does everyone stay close to each other? What happens next for Katherine and Greta?

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and Delilah realize they need to make a change.

Obviously, we hope that the story moves in some really interesting directions moving forward here, and that most of the endings for these characters are happy ones. We definitely recognize that there have been a lot of sad, at times devastating moments from the very beginning of this series, and we tend to think that another one or two may be coming.

Yet, we know that tonally this is a show about friendship, love, and people caring for one another. We think that will reverberate a lot at the end.

