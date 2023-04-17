A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13: Series finale news

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13 is going to be the series finale. As a result of that, ABC is going to be more secretive about the story here than just about every other episode that they have delivered over the years.

With all of this being said, are there still some things that we can say about it at present? Well, we can note that the plan is for it to arrive on Wednesday, May 3, and the title is (quite ironically) “One Big Thing.” What is that big thing? We tend to think it is friendship. It is one of the most valuable parts of life, and that has been a central part of the story here almost from the very beginning.

Now, if you were hoping for a lot of details beyond that, you’re probably going to be disappointed. Here is all they had to say in the official synopsis: “A tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.” That is basically the logline for the entire series.

Even though ABC is not giving us all that much in the way of details, we don’t necessarily think here that the goal is the finale is to surprise or shock you. Instead, it is to pay off all of the emotional stories that we’ve seen with some of these characters for so long and be satisfying. We know that this has been a sad show when it needs to be, but there have also been a number of warm and comforting moments. At the moment, this is a lot of what we are currently expecting — we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

For now, just remember that there is a new episode coming on ABC this Wednesday, and there is a huge moment coming in it — after all, we’ll be seeing the wedding of Greta and Katherine!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

