A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11: Katherine’s wedding

Are you ready for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11 on ABC next week? We know that there is a lot to prepare for, including a big wedding!

Given how sad and emotional this show can be sometimes, we’re always going to be one to embrace the happy moments. Luckily, that is exactly what we’re going to see here! Katherine and Greta are set to tie the knot and despite everything that they go through, they should end up getting there in the end. For a little more news about it, just check out the A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

Katherine and Greta celebrate their wedding in spite of several setbacks. Regina faces tough competition, while Maggie and Gary navigate parenting decisions.

We know that we are starting to get closer to the end of the series and with that, every moment is going to matter so much more. We know that there are some painful moments and hard decisions probably coming, and we’re not just facing a near-constant run of joy from now until we get to the end of the show.

Of course, the story for Maggie and Gary is going to be relatable for a lot of people out there, mostly due to the fact that many young parents have to make some hard, challenging choices at a certain point — the struggle comes from how you get past them and at times, this is not an altogether easy thing to figure out. We of course feel like they are going to — after all, haven’t they tackled so many other big things over the years? We tend to think so.

