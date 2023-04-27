A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12: Is Gary dead?

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here: We entered tonight’s A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 terrified for Gary. It’s hard not to be. At the end of this past episode things were looking quite grim for James Roday Rodriguez’s character. We want to see him get to the other side of this cancer battle, but his diagnosis was more worrisome and he had to prepare further for a tough battle.

We know that there are some quotes out there that this series could end on a hopeful note, but that doesn’t 100% mean that Gary makes it through all of this. He could still go, and his memory remains this cherished thing that all of the other friends hold dear. Because the series started with a major death in Jon’s, you can argue that it would end with another, albeit under totally different circumstances.

What we can at least say as a certain measure of hope for Gary is that he’s tackled some of these situations before in the past; also, he is going to have a heck of a support system around him, including Maggie. There is a path for him to keep fighting, but we will see what happens over the course of the night.

