Mayans MC season 5 trailer: Will EZ lose everything?

As we get ourselves prepared for the premiere of Mayans MC season 5 on Wednesday, May 24, we really have to be prepared for anything. This could, after all, be the final season! There is so much chaos and drama coming up down the road, and the potential also high for bloodshed. A lot of bloodshed, in fact.

After all, just consider what we saw at the end of season 4 as EZ Reyes took the reigns of the club, and one of his top priorities at present appears to be perpetuating more violence against the Sons of Anarchy. He wants to bring the club to new heights, and a lot of the idea behind that is taking out all opposition and continuing some shady business dealings. We’re not sure just what his path forward will be following some of the events of the season 4 finale, but we do tend to think that we’re going to find out in due time.

Do you want to get a few more updates right now all about the future? Well, then we suggest that you check out the full trailer over at Entertainment Weekly. While this hints at a lot of bloodshed and hard decisions, the most fascinating thing to us about the future remains the relationships between EZ, Angel, and then also Felipe. You do have to through Miguel Galindo in there in some way now thanks to the devastating family secret.

Not only is Mayans MC season 5 the final one for this series, but in a lot of ways it is the end of an era that first began back during the days of Sons of Anarchy. There is going to be a lot of pressure to nail every part of this, but we do have a lot of confidence in some of the people involved. It’s really hard not to, all things considered.

Just don’t expect a super-happy ending at the end of the day here. That’s just not the sort of show this is.

