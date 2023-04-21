Mayans MC season 5 trailer: The case for a big release

Are we going to get a big release for a Mayans MC season 5 trailer at some point in the immediate future? It shouldn’t come as a shock, but we’d like to see something more on the series in the near future.

After all, think about it like this — the network needs to start creating some more buzz for their other big shows. After all, the series finale for Snowfall aired just a matter of days ago, and you need to get people set up a little bit more for everything that is coming up. Mayans MC is going to have an epic final chapter!

Want more evidence of that? Well, remember for a moment that the end of season 4 concluded with the big warehouse fire — and remember that it was deliberate. Someone was responsible for what happened … but who did that? It’s a real act of defiance against EZ, who took over the Mayans and with that, made it very clear that he needed the supply and wanted to continue his war with the Sons of Anarchy.

If the show goes the way in which we expect, the person responsible for the fire could be Angel, and we could be seeing a real brother versus brother showdown for the next season that would be tremendously exciting to see. Even though EZ may be somewhat infuriated by recent events, here is your reminder that he loves his brother and by virtue of that, we do have a hard time thinking that he would do anything in order to hurt him.

The season 5 premiere is coming next month and with that, we’d be somewhat shocked in the event we were to see something over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayans MC right now, including some other updates

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 5, let alone in some sort of official trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







