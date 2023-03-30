Mayans MC season 5 premiere date, more details revealed

For everyone out there excited to see the Mayans MC season 5 premiere over on FX, wonder no more!

Today, the folks over at the network confirmed that the final season of the JD Pardo drama will be back starting on Wednesday, May 24. Like some other recent seasons of the show, there are going to be two episodes airing back-to-back from the start. After that, the series will shift over to the weekly format.

To go along with this, we have a newly-released season 5 logline — we don’t think it gives away any major spoilers, but it does help to set the stage for what lies ahead:

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.

There is such a fascinating dynamic at play in this final season, as originally it was Angel who was more about the club and this life. We personally think that he’s the one responsible for setting fire to the warehouse at the end of last season and if that is truly the case, the stage is absolutely set for a family feud like no other.

How will this story end?

Obviously, there’s a certain degree of patience that is required with this, but it’s hard to imagine anything other than a super-bloody outcome at the end of the day. This is at least the outcome that we’re prepared for at this point.

Remember how Sons of Anarchy ended — why would we expect something different here?

What do you think of Mayans MC season 5 being the final one over on FX?

