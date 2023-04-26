Yellowjackets season 2: Is Antler Queen reveal coming soon?

As we get ourselves closer and closer to the end of Yellowjackets season 2, does that mean answers on the Antler Queen? This will not come as a big shock, but 100% we want it! How in the world can we not?

Of course, though, the first thing that we really should go ahead and say here is that the Showtime drama is certainly pushing this mystery hard. Take, for example, they key art above. Or, the fact that she is a part of the opening theme. Beyond all of this, we have even seen a recent shadow of her in a separate scene in the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So does all of this mean that we are inching closer — or, is it just a reminder that she is out there, given that we haven’t seen that much of her in actuality since the very start of the series? It could be a little bit of both. We do think that the writers will give us the identity of the Antler Queen before we get to the end of season 3, mostly because it is so hard to find a justifiable reason to keep everything behind closed doors for longer than than that. This is a show with a five-season plan, so don’t you want to see what the Queen looks like in charge?

Yet, you may still keep this a mystery for the rest of the season; after all, there are so many interesting theories! It is easy to sit here and say that the Queen is 100% Lottie, but Tai’s sleepwalking incidents do cast her in an interesting light. Meanwhile, Shauna has a knack for making tough decisions, and there is even a theory out there that the Antler Queen is really just a role that rotates around between a number of different people.

No matter when we learn the truth, let’s hope that it is satisfying.

Related – Get some other news on Yellowjackets, including other details about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see at this point with the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







