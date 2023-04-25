Yellowjackets season 2 finale date set: When to expect it

When can you expect to see the Yellowjackets season 2 finale arrive on Showtime? Rest assured that it is coming — however, you may be waiting a while to see it.

First things first, let’s issue a quick reminder that season 2 episode 6, titled “Qui,” is not going to be airing this week. With that in mind, you will not be able to check that out on the network’s streaming app until Friday, May.

So what does that mean for the remainder of the show’s nine-episode season? Well, Showtime noted on Monday (per Gold Derby) that Yellowjackets will air new episodes weekly for the rest of the season after “Qui” airs. That means that the season 2 finale, titled “Storytelling,” is going to air on Friday, May 26.

Why only nine episodes this season?

We do think it may feel like a strange choice, but it is really tied to one thing above all else: What the story justified. We’ve seen networks and streaming services shift more in this direction over time. This is one of the reasons why The Last of Us season 2 had such a short season. Meanwhile, there is talk that House of the Dragon season 2 will also run for a shorter period of time than season 1.

Hey, if nothing else, you don’t have to worry about Yellowjackets wrapping up anytime soon! Showtime has already renewed it for a third season, and the creative team has said in the past that they are planning for this to run for five seasons. It remains to be seen if that actually happens, but it is something we are hoping for at present. We’re sure that the end of this season will give a few answers … but also leave some mysteries lingering for a little while longer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

