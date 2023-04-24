Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: The evolution of Shauna?

We are already very-much aware that we will be waiting a long time to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6, of course that bums us out! Why can’t we have a chance to see it sooner?

Well, there is no precise reason for the hiatus on Friday, but let’s just say that in both timelines, Shauna may be the most important person. In the past, she is learning who to be in order to survive, while also protecting her unborn baby. However, in the present she’s been trying to forget who she was … but is she getting closer to becoming that again? We do hope that things accelerate for her in the present, given that the investigation into Adam’s death can be a little bit tiresome.

What we can at least do at the moment is give you a good quote from Sophie Nélisse (who plays the younger Shauna) to Esquire, where she gets more into what we’re seeing from Melanie Lynskey’s version in the present:

“She’s gotten back into the Shauna that she was before the wilderness … In my storyline, we see Shauna evolving into who she is, finding her inner strength without all these social norms and hierarchies. Without Jackie there, she’s finally—in some weird, messed-up way—truly free in herself. But because she committed such terrible things, she’s scared of this person. She settled back into the Shauna she used to be before, molding into the person that the other people want her to be. She got back together with Jeff and settled into a family that she didn’t really want. Oddly enough, the Shauna years later is this more hibernated, locked-up version of herself. We see her acting out because she wants to find that voice that she found in the wilderness.”

Odds are, by the end of this season we’re going to see more of Sophie’s version of the character played by Melanie, mostly because we can’t see Shauna spending the rest of her life pretending to be someone she is not. That is just too exhausting a burden for anyone to take on!

Of course, for episode 6 we’re mostly just focused on whether or not she has the baby — there will be a chance to explore a lot of stuff after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

