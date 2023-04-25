Is Brandon Larracuente leaving The Good Doctor, and is his character of Danny Perez dead? If you have some questions after watching the finale promo for the ABC drama, that makes some sense.

So what did we see in that? Well, it seems like Danny is going to be involved in a collision that leaves him flying in the air. We have seen this show kill off people at the end of a season before (need we remind you of Dr. Melendez?), so it is possible that this will happen again. The only thing that we can tell you as a reason for some relative hope right now is that there is no concrete evidence out there that Brandon is leaving.

At this point, the crazy thing here is that Perez is not the only character whose future is in jeopardy. Need we remind you of Dr. Aaron Glassman and his own fate? It seems as though his mini-stroke is going to keep him from operating moving forward, as he thinks that it is the right move for his patients. However, this does not mean that he is gone from the show. The biggest issue right now is that he serves as a father figure of sorts for Shaun, but he also feels betrayed by Shaun right now, who publicly embarrassed him with how he handled the most recent surgery.

Is there a chance that time will heal some wounds? It is possible, just as it is possible that Glassman will realize how big of an event Lea and Shaun welcoming a baby is. He may be kinder to them than he would be otherwise. There are some hard decisions that he may have to make about his professional future in the finale, plus his relationship with Shaun.

Ultimately, don’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger — that is the sort of show this is.

