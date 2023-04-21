The Good Doctor season 6 finale: The real Dr. Glassman concern

As we get closer to The Good Doctor season 6 finale over on ABC in a matter of weeks, there are reasons for both excitement and fear. It’s a pretty weird place to be as we close in on the end of a season, right?

So where do we start off here? Well, we’re hoping that there is going to be a chance to celebrate Shaun and Lea welcoming their baby into the world. We know there is always a chance for something to go terribly wrong, but it would be a pretty big stab in the heart to have Lea lose the baby after what happened to her and Shaun previously. We tend to think and/or hope that this arrival will be the good news that comes out of the finale.

Here is the problem: Dr. Glassman may not be there for the birth, and not for the reason you would think.

For most of the past few weeks, there has been this fear that Richard Schiff’s character could die of cancer. Luckily, it’s turned out that it has not returned. Unfortunately, in the midst of that, we’ve learned that a part of his brain is impaired from a mini-stroke. Based on that alone his future in the OR is uncertain, and he’s already angry at the very thought of it. If Shaun’s actions lead to him losing his job, he would 1) most likely sue St. Bonaventure and 2) cut off ties with Freddie Highmore’s character, perhaps for good. Shaun may be acting out of what he thinks is Glassman’s best interests, but he may not see it that way.

This, at least to us, is the real suspense — if something does happen to Glassman’s job, will he forgive Shaun in the near future? Meanwhile, will Shaun recognize why all of this is so hard on Aaron in the first place? He often looks at the world in a black-and-white way, and sometimes, that does cause him to lose a little bit of nuance.

