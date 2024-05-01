Will Trent season 2 episode 7: Are Will, Angie back together?

Following that surprising kiss at the end of tonight’s Will Trent season 2 episode 7, should we be prepared for Will and Angie?

For the time being, it does feel fair to label this with a big ol’ “it’s complicated.” How can you feel altogether certain about this one way or another? For the time being, we certainly don’t! After all, the two kissed tonight after a storyline that can be easily described as “traumatic,” and we saw a situation here where the two were at an extremely vulnerable spot. It is one where, in particular, a lot of the reasons why their relationship did not work previously floated out of their brains.

This is really a situation where the primary question we have is quite simple: What happens the next morning? What happens going into the next case? This is a show that is unafraid of hard conversations and that’s what makes this situation trickier than it would otherwise be. There are a few episodes still to go this season, and we imagine that they are only going to get more challenging from here on out.

After all, we’re in a spot here where will may be living partially in the past, even while he also has to navigate more cases, what just happened, and the possibility of another relationship here. Is this something that he is really ready for? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see on that.

If nothing else, kudos to this episode for offering up a heck of a thrilling your with a unique setting (a wedding), plus an exceptional performance by Ramon Rodriguez as he continues to peel back the layers of who this title character truly is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Will Trent now, including other insight on what lies ahead

What did you think about the end of Will Trent season 2 episode 7, and where do you think things will go from here with Will and Angie?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







