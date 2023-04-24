Succession season 4: A Kieran Culkin – Emmy change

How is this for another fun wrinkle when it comes to Succession season 4 and the upcoming Emmy race? We now know where Kieran Culkin is submitting category-wise, and it may come as somewhat of a surprise.

According to a report from Deadline, the actor behind Roman Roy is going to be competing as a lead for the first time. This comes on the heels of him submitting as a supporting actor over the course of the past few seasons.

So why make the change now? Submissions are complicated, but the thought may be that there is a better chance at securing a nomination here in a crowded field. With Brian Cox no longer a lead for season 4, he and Jeremy Strong both could vie for a nomination here. Meanwhile, this would leave Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck to compete more in the Supporting Actor field. We know that in general Succession tends to be an awards-show magnet, and we do not see that changing at any point in the near future. With this being the final season, we honestly would not be surprised if it got even more awards.

Now, if you were wondering what episode is likely to give Kieran the most attention, it has to be what we just saw, right? Doesn’t that make the most sense? There were so many big moments, but especially the scene where he ripped into Lukas Matsson over having the Roy family come to Norway while grieving their father. It is going to stick with most viewers, and that is almost always what you want with a show like this.

So, here’s to a fun campaign! We will see what happens with Kieran in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

