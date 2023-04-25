Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? Is Glassman fired?

Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? We knew entering tonight’s new episode anything could happen with Glassman.

After all, consider for a moment everything that we learned ahead of time in regards to this story. The character found himself in a position where Dr. Lim could strip him of his ability to conduct surgery, mostly due to the fact that his mini-stroke may cause his cognitive ability to be lesser than it needs to be.

However, if she did this, Glassman planned to retaliate as a result. This is what made this entire situation so tenuous, as Glassman was plotting to do whatever he could to keep his dismissal from happening. He still thinks he is a worthy surgeon, and he is furious that Shaun could do something to compromise his position … even if he does have the best of intentions at heart. Shaun just does not always see nuance, and he certainly did not consider Glassman’s feelings within this moment.

We can at least note that, for now, there is no public news suggesting that Schiff is leaving the series.

So what happened tonight?

