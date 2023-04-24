Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 ratings: Hope during the hiatus?

For the last time this spring we’ve got some live ratings to report on when it comes to Magnum PI season 5. So what are the big takeaways this time around?

Well, let’s start things off here with the numbers. “Charlie Foxtrot” last night generated 3 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, at least per early live+same-day numbers. This is down slightly from the averages for most of the season so far, but it is hardly that much of a surprise. The later in the spring it gets, the harder it can be to get viewers to watch live as outdoor activities become more important. Also, there was still competition in between East New York, Succession, Yellowjackets, NBA Playoffs, and a whole lot more.

When you are looking at the first half of season 5 in its totality (and we will discuss this further later this week), the show had a respectable showing with a 0.3 average demo rating and over 3.3 million live+same-day viewers a week. This is a significant improvement in this timeslot from where NBC was a year ago, and that is without factoring in DVR ratings and Peacock streams.

Back when the network first decided to cancel the show, we’re sure that there was a little bit of trepidation and understandably so. You never quite know if something is going to be a success or not! However, viewers came over and we think they’ve benefited greatly from getting one of the most passionate followings out there.

So what’s next?

We do believe NBC is already evaluating the show’s performance across all metrics — we do tend to think that they would like to have the series filming a season 6 later this year, if possible! Of course, one wrinkle in all of this could be a writers’ strike that could begin as early as next week across the TV industry, but we’re taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to what happens with that. (Side note: The writers deserve every single thing they are asking for.)

For now, be proud and satisfied with where things are at the halfway mark of the season.

