Succession season 4: Alexander Skarsgard on Matsson’s motive

On last night’s new Succession episode, we had a chance to see more of Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matsson. We knew that the character was a powerful and somewhat-aloof tech CEO that was ready to purchase Waystar Royco. However, let’s just say that not everything went according to plan here. Sure, he’s given them an offer, but who’s really won here? That’s a pretty interesting question, no?

In some ways, we’d say that most characters got what they wanted here — though maybe not guys like Frank and the old guard, who were a part of the “kill list.”

So is Matsson really that interested in how much money he had to give up to make the deal happen? In some ways, sure — however, it turns out that this was not his primary motivator. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what the True Blood alum had to say:

“I don’t think he’s driven by greed or the need to accumulate more wealth … He’s very competitive — just like a game, any other game. It happened to be about a multibillion-dollar company acquisition. But for him, it’s like any other game.”

In the end, this is why Lukas probably enjoyed toying on some level with Kendall and Roman, as he does not see them as much as a threat. Instead, he just wants to see them scramble. We do think that Roman’s anger did get to him on some level, but so did his longer discussion with Shiv. We didn’t see that full conversation, so we think she’s offered him something that could make his negotiations very lucrative for him in the long run.

Of course, we do think there is a lot more of good stuff ahead for Skarsgard; we will just have to wait and see what some of that is.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

