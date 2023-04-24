Succession season 4 episode 5: Did Shiv create the kill list?

As we come out of Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO tonight, it’s pretty clear why this was called “Kill List,” no?

Well, in the closing minutes we saw some of the names that were on said list, and they includes the likes of Frank, Karl, and then also Hugo. Why do Hugo dirty like that? Well, there may be a method to the madness here, namely in that these are the people Shiv was okay with losing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

One of the things that we’ve seen here already is that Shiv seems to be the member of the Roy family who Mattson trusts the most, as crazy as that may be to say. Clearly, he told her that story about Ebba and the blood — regardless of whether or not that was true — and that’s before we get into her saying that both Karolina and Gerri were good. Note: They weren’t on the list.

So while Shiv may not have created the kill list per se, you can quite easily make the argument now that she is directly responsible for helping to create it. Also, we have to be VERY curious about what’s going to happen as a result of this moving forward. Namely, what other sort of kerfuffle this could cause across all of Waystar Royco. Are the old guard going to rebel — or, as much as they really can? We would consider that for a moment.

No matter what happens from here, you can argue that Shiv is now making moves on the show perhaps now more than ever.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Succession, including what else could be ahead

What did you think about the moves Shiv made on Succession season 4 episode 5?

Go ahead and share some of your thoughts and reactions to all of this below! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are so many other great updates that we do not want you to miss through the rest of the series.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







