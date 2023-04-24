Succession season 4 episode 5: Who is Ebba?

We knew entering tonight’s Succession season 4 episode 5 that in theory, the Waystar Royco team had a plan. They were meant to head over to Norway, where they met Lukas Matsson and also Ebba.

So who is Ebba, and what is her relationship with Alexander Skarsgard’s character? Well, she is the Head of Comms at GoJo, and apparently, she has a history of him that also involved blood. Seriously. (Or, that’s at least that is the case if you believe Matsson’s story.)

When Matsson and Shiv were alone in this episode, he told a story about how he sent Ebba some of his blood and … well, things got weird. Given her position at GoJo, she’s someone that he can’t just get rid of; he wanted Shiv to give him some advice as to how to handle it.

So do we think this story is real? Well, it’s possible, but this may have all been a real manipulation. He may have just wanted to see exactly where she stood and how she would handle certain bizarre situations.

Is Ebba going to have a role to play from here on out?

That’s a curious thing to talk about here for a multitude of reasons, starting of course with the fact that the character could be used to take down Matsson later — at least, in theory. The problem there is whether or not anyone would believe Shiv’s story unless she were to corroborate it — and that is where things get all the more complicated.

What did you think overall about the events of Succession season 4 episode 5?

Do you think that this Ebba character is going to have a big role on the show moving forward? Or, did this story matter all that much at the end of the day? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates all across the board.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

