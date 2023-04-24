Succession season 4 episode 6 promo: Shiv … and Matsson?

Next week on Succession season 4 episode 6 you’re going to be seeing the latest round of negotiations, but also Matsson making his move.

Or, to be specific, are we going to be seeing him make a move on Shiv? Is he trying to put a whole wrench into anything with a personal relationship?

Well, judging from the promo that we saw last night for what lies ahead, it seems like there could be something going on between Sarah Snook and Alexander Skarsgard’s characters? Well, we’re not sure that Shiv is really capable of romance in a traditional sense. However, we do think that she sees some value in being close to him, just like we think that he sees value in being close to her. There could be a lot of manipulation going on here on all sides, and that is just a name of the game with this show.

Now, of course Shiv getting closer to Matsson could also create some sort of change in the dynamic between her and Tom, who may love her on some level but also appreciates the forward advancement that goes along with that relationship. He’s a guy who is still in the process of trying to figure out where he stands in the worlds of both ATN and Waystar Royco.

What else is coming down the road?

Well, we do know that on some level, we are building towards a Presidential election and we’re going to see that become a bigger story down the road. Connor still have a role to play in the story moving forward, and we’re curious to see what that is going to be. His presence does change rapidly from one week to another.

What are you the most excited to see at the moment moving into Succession season 4 episode 6?

