House of the Dragon season 2 filming: What’s being done?

The production of House of the Dragon season 2 is currently underway, so what do we have to look forward to?

Of course, you can probably expect a number of details to be sparse over the next few months, as we anticipate that the cast and crew are going to keep as many different things under wraps as possible. With that in mind, we’re going to embrace whatever updates we can over the next little while.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the footage that we’re currently seeing shot could be for Harrenhal, which is an incredibly important setting within the show’s presentation of Westeros. Also, for us personally we tend to think that a lot of the upcoming season is going to be about the overall expansion of this world. We saw less of various places in season 1 than much of Game of Thrones and to some extent, that could be the case again moving into season 2.

However, we also do tend to think that there will be at least a few new locales that we get to see over the course of time, largely because it benefits the producers and HBO to try and do this. It brings back some nostalgia for the original show and beyond just that, it also makes a heck of a lot of sense.

After all, remember this — moving into the new season, we tend to think that both Rhaenyra and also Alicent are going to need to find and secure more allies. The Dance of Dragons is going to be a potentially bloody war with a high cost, and we are prepared for a lot of different twists and turns to come about as a result of that.

