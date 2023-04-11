House of the Dragon season 2 filming begins, HBO confirms

For anyone out there super-excited to see House of the Dragon season 2, let’s just pass along some exciting news: Production has officially kicked off!

In a press release today, the folks at HBO confirmed the news that work is underway and as many of you are most likely aware at this point, this work is going to encompass the majority of the next several months. There is no premiere date as of yet for the new season but more than likely, it’s going to be at some point in the summer of 2024.

In a new statement confirming the show’s epic return, here is what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say on the subject:

“House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

The season 2 cast has now been confirmed as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Could there be some newcomers still announced?

Of course! Given where we are in the timeline at present, it would be absolute nonsense to think that every single main player has already been announced for the show. We absolutely think that in the weeks and months ahead, more and more names will be revealed.

Based on the end of season 1, just know that the Dance of Dragons is here — and things are likely about to become all the more chaotic as a result.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

