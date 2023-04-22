SWAT season 7 renewal hopes helped further by new ratings

Even though there is still no SWAT season 7 renewal over at CBS, we are 100% doing our best to have hope for the future. Why? All you have to do is look at some of the latest numbers!

After all, last night the Shemar Moore series managed to draw its strongest total-viewer count since mid-February, with more than 5.2 million people choosing to watch live. This show continues to put up impressive numbers, and in this metric alone, it is actually up a good 18% from where it was throughout all of season 4. We know a part of that season aired on a different night but if you are the network, there’s still a lot to be proud of about where this show stands.

With this in mind, we do think it’s important to remind you that CBS probably does want to bring this show back for another season; we wouldn’t be altogether worried about that. It mostly comes down to whether they think it is financially viable in a world where shows tend to cost more money. They don’t fully own this show, and that is another wrinkle to throw in there.

Do we think posting good live ratings serves as a nice help for the show? Absolutely, but it only is one of many factors. The best thing, though, that fans of the show can do are just to watch live and keep supporting it on social media. Every little bit helps here as we see it continue to see talks move along.

Odds are, we’re at least going to have some sort of firm decision by the time we get to the second week in May. That is, after all, when we’ll have to see things start to get more finalized in terms of a CBS fall schedule.

Related – Do you want to see the SWAT return date, plus more insight all about the future of the show?

Are you feeling rather optimistic when it comes to a SWAT season 7 renewal over at CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







