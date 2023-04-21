SWAT season 6 episode 20 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

If you are excited to see SWAT season 6 episode 20 next week on CBS — well, let’s just say that we’ve got bad news.

So where should we start off here? The best place is just going ahead and making it clear that unfortunately, the Shemar Moore series is off the air next week, and the same can be said for the remainder of the Friday-night lineup on the network. We know that it’s been rather frustrating to see the show go back and forth when it comes to new episodes and repeats.

With all of this being said, can we offer a bit of good news now? Let’s say so, starting with the fact that on Friday, May 5, SWAT will return with the final stretch of the season — and hopefully, not the final stretch of the series. It is still a little bit baffling that there are no details out there about a potential season 7 yet, but that’s something that we’ll have to live with.

Even though there is no synopsis for episode 20 out there yet, we do want to still share some scoop. With that, we’re pleased to share details below about the two-part finale! This is going to begin on May 12

Season 6 episode 21, “Forget Shorty” – SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Also, Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) marks an important anniversary. Part one of the sixth season finale.

Season 6 episode 22, “Legacy” – The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son. Part two of the sixth season finale.

Fingers crossed the renewal happens by the time May 5 rolls around — we’re optimistic that we’ll get more, but we learned with Magnum PI last year that nothing within the world of network TV is altogether guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

