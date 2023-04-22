The Mandalorian season 4 renewal: Where is the Disney+ reveal?

Given that we are a few days away now from the season 3 finale, this feels like the perfect time to ask: What’s happening with The Mandalorian season 4?

First and foremost, we should really note that the Star Wars series is a near-virtual slam dunk to be coming back for more. It’s hard to really envision any other outcome here at the end of the day. The entire fourth season has already been written, so of course that’s not something that you have to worry about. It’s really more a question now of when Disney+ is going to announce something, let alone when the cameras will start rolling.

Based on what we know about the aforementioned streaming service, there is probably one reason why they haven’t announced anything yet: The are simply waiting for the right time. Because it is going to be a long time before new episodes coming out, there is no real reason to be concerned about the lack of some news right now.

If nothing else, we do know that there is some team-up movie coming out with some other Disney+ properties. With that in mind, there is absolutely a lot to look forward to down the road.

What do we want from a season 4 of the show?

Based on what we saw on this past episode, it feels a lot like we’re going to be seeing Din Djarin and Grogu working a little bit more with the New Republic and with that in mind, we’ll see an inevitable expansion of the world to a certain degree. If this does happen, it is mostly our hope that the storytelling is a little more cohesive and we can chart out a full journey here from start to finish. After all, this was one of the big issues with season 3 — it spent a good bit of time jumping all over the place.

Do you think we are going to have more news on The Mandalorian season 4 before too long?

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

