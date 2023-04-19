The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale): How did it end?

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 served as the epic finale — but did it do enough to live up to the expectations out there?

No doubt, this season has been very much polarizing, and we’re sure that some will feel this way even after watching the ending. Yet, we are personally rather happy with how some of the loose ends tied up. While the season sputtered at times, it ended in a way that offered up some closure and also set the stage for some new adventures.

First and foremost, note that Moff Gideon is now gone, and with that threat eradicated, Mandalore is now back in the possession of its people. Din Djarin decided that Grogu is now his full-blown apprentice, and with that, he adopted The Child as his own. That means that he also has the name now of Din Grogu, and the Armorer tasked the two to go off and have their own adventures.

So what will some of those look like? Well, we can at least say that Mando is willing to do some work (slyly) with the New Republic. Hence, the scene with Carson Teva at the end of the episode. He will do some missions here and there and we’ll see where this under-the-table arrangement takes the two of them.

Also, Mando has his own cabin now! Greef Karga gave the property over as a place for him and Grogu to stay between adventures. In a way the title hero is so much more settled and through that, the opportunity for freedom is there.

Yet, there was no jaw-dropping cliffhanger, and nor was there some mid-credits scene that teased Ahsoka Tano’s upcoming show. Maybe there was an expectation for more … but then again, you could say that about the vast majority of this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

