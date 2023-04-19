The Mandalorian season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the big finale on Disney+ this week, what can we say about The Mandalorian season 4? Is it officially renewed?

Well, answering this question is a little bit complicated. Technically, we can go ahead and say that nothing has been altogether confirmed. However, this is a slam-dunk and a sure thing. Scripts for season 4 have already been written and there is a long-term plan already in place — one that seemingly is going to culminate with some sort of team-up movie.

The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau has already come out and said that there is no precise long-term plan for the future of the show; it could go on another three or four more seasons without a problem. We tend to think, at least for now, that this is a decision that will be made based on where things are a given point in time.

As for when The Mandalorian season 4 will actually premiere, that’s a complicated question to answer since there are so many different components to it — think possible filming schedules (Pedro Pascal is a busy man) plus also if there is some other surprise show that is coming up along the way.

For the time being…

We would say that the absolute earliest we could imagine The Mandalorian season 4 premiering is the very end of next year, and that is provided that there is production at some point in the relatively near future.

Luckily, we don’t think that Disney+ has much of a reason to rush anything along here. Just remember everything else that they have in progress right now, whether it be Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and a handful of other projects. That is without even mentioning some feature films that could be coming down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 4, no matter when it premieres?

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

