When Calls the Heart season 10: Could summer help the ratings?

As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 to arrive on Hallmark Channel this summer, why not discuss performance for a moment?

We do think that when the move was announced at first, there was understandably some trepidation and fear around it — and honestly, we understand why. Just think about the circumstances for a moment! This is a show that has been a staple of winter / early spring over the years and whenever you change things up, you wonder if viewers will follow.

Unfortunately, it is hard to know whether or not the ratings will be the same for the Erin Krakow series in July as they were in February or March, but there are still reasons for hope. After all, think a little bit about competition!

Typically when the show premieres, it is forced to duke it out with heavy competition from premium cable, major sports, awards shows, and then also the Sunday-night broadcast TV lineup. In the summer, some of these things just aren’t there anymore. Most sports other than baseball are done, and the NFL won’t be back for several weeks. Meanwhile, major networks don’t program a lot of scripted entities in the summer — sure, you do have a premium-cable hit here and there, but that’s about it — and luckily, a lot of people don’t even watch those live.

What we are trying to say here is ultimately quite simple: There’s a chance When Calls the Heart loses no steam at all in the summer. More so than airing in July, the biggest thing we’d be worried about at the moment is it airing after well over a year away. You want to ensure that viewers come back to it, which is why a heavy promotional campaign is so important.

